MTN Uganda, this festive season is giving back to its customers with crazy discounts on the sleekest smartphones on the market.

Through its device selling platform, MTN Depo, created in collaboration with a number of device partners including Tecno, MKopa and Shop-in-shop, MTN is offering the best phone deals on the market.

In addition, the telecom is offering customers an easy, flexible, and favorable mode of payment through its device financing scheme, ‘Mpola – Mpola’ which allows payments for smartphones in installments daily, weekly or monthly.

Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer said that MTN is enabling its customers to relish the festive season which is characterised by merrymaking and gift exchanges.

“At MTN, we strive to please our customers through providing them with affordable and quality products and services. We are aware that the festive season is about merrymaking and gifting your loved ones, so we are making that process easy by providing the best smartphones deals and allowing payment in either daily, weekly or monthly instalments such that our customers do not feel the burden of a lump sum payment,” he said.

Somdev also explained that the initiative by MTN aims to extend access to smartphones to every Ugandan across the country.

“We believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life. A smartphone is a step in the right direction to achieve this goal,” he said.