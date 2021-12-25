Government has suspended or punished at least 20 several labour export companies for failure to follow the law while executing their duties.

This was disclosed by Betty Amongi, the Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, while presenting the performance progress report for the ministry.

Some companies, she said, had their licenses terminated over forging Covid-19 PCR tests while others were suspended for illegally charging prospective recruits without securing jobs for them.

Others were punished for engaging in trafficking and other offences including presenting fake job orders to the regulator.

According to the minister, the culprits include Middle East Consultants Ltd and The Eagles Supervision Ltd, which had accumulated claims of refund/extortion.

She said Al-Saud Agency Ltd, Fly International Jobs (U) Ltd and Top Notch Recruitment Services Ltd were suspended for forging renewal documents.

The minister said Al-Saud Agency Ltd and Top Notch Recruitment Services Ltd were previously suspended for submitting forged tax clearance certificates.

Amongi said Forbes Enterprises Limited has had its contract terminated for engaging in gross human trafficking and forgery while Al sultaan recruitment company Ltd has had its contract canceled for forging Covid-19 PCR test certificates and its staff involvement in human trafficking.

Golden Star Recruitment Agencies Ltd was sanctioned for presenting fake clearance documents at the Airport.

Hala Uganda Rec Limited, Perla Recruitment Agency Ltd. Pearl of Makka International Ltd, Nile Treasure Gate Company Al-Madinah Agency Limited, Cornell Recruitment Center Ugenda Limited and Tempcro International Limited all had their contracts terminated for forging training reports.

“The Ministry has tightened the regulation of the licensed recruitment firms and over the last six months, 20 non-compliant Private Recruitment Agencies and one Pre-departure orientation training institution have been suspended,” Amongi.

She explained that her ministry continues to put in place systems that guarantee decent, safe and secure jobs for Ugandans abroad.

Last week, Amongi led a delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a bilateral meeting with her counterpart of UAE (Minister for Human Resources and Emiratization) to operationalize the 2019 government of Uganda/UAE Memorandum of Understanding on labour matters.

She said cabinet cleared the deployment of labour attaches to our missions abroad in countries that attract the highest number of migrant workers to strengthen supervision, monitoring and consular services support to Ugandans in diaspora.