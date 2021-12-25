Merry Christmas, lovers. How is that sex going after your mother-in-law compared you to his brother’s wife, who has more kids and a booming career?

How is life with your in-laws? After all that drama, how do you feel that he still reaches out at night that he wants to hit it? Isn’t Christ really amazing?

I am here to tell you that sex must be had regardless of how you feel. All that dining table drama must and has to stay at the table. When you hit the bedroom behind those thin walls, remind those in-laws why he is still stuck with you.

Moaning at their home is really about how the in-laws are treating you. If they keep undermining your role in his or her life, make their night very uncomfortable and morning worse.

Most upcountry family homes have thin walls. There are normally very few people until the holidays. If the in-laws have turned you into a dishwasher on the first day, reserve some energy for the night.

Ride him so hard, and in the morning, his cousins will take over from you.

If all you have been doing is collect firewood instead of sipping on some beer with the big boys who parked Range Rover Sport cars, wait for the night.

When the big boys are in the other bedrooms, with their wives, who won’t talk to them because they spent the day comparing their wigs to the other wives, turn their daughter on the side and make her scream your way to the circle on the big boys. Introduce her to Range Rover between your legs.

I hope the kids sleep in the boys’ quarters just outside where the couples sleep. Or the couples take on the boys’ quarters, and the kids take up the house. This will ease the weirdness in the morning and moaning.

To the wives, this is not the time to throw tantrums about some rubbish that happened during the January elections. It is not the time to compare yourself to his brother’s wife. It is time to shine.

Leave the rubbish at the bedroom door and remind his family that you didn’t come to play. When sleep is taking him, make him lay on his back and get on top of him. That alone should get him hard.

Use your magic water and slide him inside you. The tension that someone hears you, knowing that some people are still sipping beer in the sitting room, the fact that another couple is fighting in the next room is all an aphrodisiac.

Let him fight not to scream so hard. Control your breathing by whispering the silliest things that happened during the day.

Tell him you want him to cum so hard inside you and that you can feel every inch of him. Whisper all this nonsense and feel him cum the hardest he has ever.

How hard you ride on the first day will earn you respect from your in-laws for the rest of your stay.

Even when they don’t hear a thing, their son or daughter in the morning will wake up on your side, and instead of collecting firewood and washing dishes, you will be sipping on something.

The holidays are not for tantrums. They are not for counting how much money you have spent on her family. They are for reminding yourselves that Christ is born.

May your sex life be reborn with the savior.

Till next time, flip her and teach the inlaws how it is done!