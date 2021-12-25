Esla Uganda has promised to use Quidditch to promote talents in communities.

Speaking at the handover of Christmas packages to the Esla Quidditch club players on Christmas Eve, James Mulumba the communication manager Esla Uganda, who also double as Quidditch coach said “Giving back has always brought us joy and we will continue doing so because that is what God commands us to do on earth.”

He added, “I would like to encourage those who are privileged in our society to remember the needy , especially this festive season because sharing is caring.”

Mulumba revealed that Esla Uganda members will visit, communities, rural schools, university, and colleges to make sure students embrace Quidditch in Uganda since it’s a new sport. He called upon head teachers to embrace this sport since it is another avenue for talent growth.

Esla Uganda launched a new sport called Quidditch in Kampala early this year to help young talented people to make their lives better and currently Kampala has four clubs run by Esla Uganda.

Schools in Uganda have been closed for two years now, and are now set to open on 10th January next year according to the government.