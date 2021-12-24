The Christmas holidays (December 24 to January 1) is one of the few times when all the family can be home together at the same time.

The children (before the Covid pandemic put the brakes on the education sector) would be back from school for their end of year holiday. Most adults, parents, do not have to actively go to work during this time too unless they are in the critical sectors of the economy from security to the service sector.

Kids and parents meet in the sitting room and battle over the remote control for the TV. But unlike in the past, you do not have to wait and lap up what is being served on Uganda’s uncountable free to air channels (though I strongly recommend you check out NBS TV!). You can make your entertainment.

The movies recommended below can be found in any video library around Uganda, in soft or hard copy.

For the kids, these should keep them entertained. Let’s start with the classics.

Home Alone 1 & 2

If your kids have never watched Macaulay Culkin in all his glory in these two classic movies, now is the time to introduce them.

The premise of Home Alone (1990) itself is quite simple, when 8-year-old Kevin McAllister is left, well, home alone, he has to fend for himself and protect his family’s house from two robbing con men.

The non-stop physical comedy of a kid evading the clutches of two “evil” baddies will be enough to keep your children glued to their seats while the acting and directing will entertain the adults in the room. A truly fun, magical family movie.

The Grinch

A perennial favourite, in this 2018 movie The Grinch, a grumpy Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch) plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville. His schemings do not go according to plan as the lesson of the season is gently brought home.

The Grinch is that rare kids cartoon which adults can sit and enjoy too. In fact, I would recommend that if you must watch this movie only two times in your life, do so as a child and later on as a grown up. A lot to love from this craggy masterpiece.

Frozen

You do not need to know that Frozen was inspired by writer Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen” story to enjoy Frozen. Frozen stands on its own as an enjoyable romp of sibling misunderstanding and love that spreads out to affect a nation.

The 2013 Disney animated feature is just-right for kids of all ages to enjoy. But be warned—your family may not be able to “Let it go!” We feel a sing-along coming on!

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

A relative new comer but trust me, you are going to want to look for this!

In this musical starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Phylicia Rashad, a toymaker and his granddaughter bring a magical world to life with a special invention.

Jingle Jangle is lining up to become a Christmas classic.

For the adults in the room, these are the Christmas movies that should be on your to-watch list!

It’s A Wonderful Life

By year’s end, every adult is wondering what they did the year that is ending. Many feel like they fell short.

Frank Capra’s 1946 film is beautiful reminder that you were blessing in more people’s lives than you realise. Considered one of the greatest films ever made by the American Film Institute, a man gets a chance to see how his life affected and sometimes changed the lives of immediate family, friends, neighbours and the community he lived in.

A heart warmer to prepare you for the new year and whatever it may bring.

A Christmas Carol

There have been many versions of the Charles Dickens inspired A Christmas Carol but somehow actor Reginald Owen’s Ebenezer Scrooge remains the best. At least for this writer. The modern watcher of this 1939 classic will have to adjust to the fact that is in black and white. A little trifle.

In fact you are soon consumed in the story said to have created many of the traditions we take for granted from gift giving to wishing each other a Merry Christmas. You cannot watch this classic and remain the same no matter how stony hearted you think you are.

Little Women

Louisa May Alcott’s novel makes for an inspired holiday movie about family and love.

The Bells of St. Mary’s

A priest (Bing Crosby) and a nun (Ingrid Bergman) butt heads about the outcome of their inner city catholic school St. Mary’s. Will the nuns prevail and save their school with the help of their community, or will all the kids be sent off to other schools

Beauty and the Beast

This 1991 cartoon is perfect for the whole family—and that snowball fight scene is peak Christmas. We dare you not to sing along!