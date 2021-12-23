As Uganda prepares to re-open schools in January 2022 after two years, the president of Uganda People’s Congress, Jimmy Akena has called for counselling of both teachers and children to prepare them for the new setting of school life.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Akena said these groups of people have faced a lot of challenges in their lives and need psychological help and counselling.

“I commend the government for training teachers in preparation for the reopening of schools, this will advance their knowledge base especially on the new academic structure/syllabus, ”he said.

Akena acknowledged that in the current economic situation, parents and guardians are going to struggle with school fees and other scholastic materials due to the Covid-19 effects on the economy.

He said the party is aware that schools, especially private ones, are facing difficult times to repay the loans they acquired before Covid-19 pandemic and the same applied to parents.

“I therefore request the school authorities to be lenient enough and appreciate where we are coming from as a country, embrace payments by instalments to enable continuity of education and parents should as well endeavour to play their part, ”he said.

Akena said Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns have hugely affected UPC in several aspects.

He urged the government to address the general welfare of workers as it will bridge gaps and forestall any industrial actions.

“I applaud both the Uganda Medical Association and government for choosing dialogue to solve the issues at hand. It is our hope that their engagements will restore sanity in the health sector,” he said.