League leaders KCCA FC and rivals Express both extended their unbeaten runs with a goalless draw at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kasasiro Boys remain the only unbeaten side in the division, while the Red Eagles took their unbeaten run to 10 games since suffering back-to-back defeats at the start of the season.

However, the game was a blow to either side’s ambitions with KCCA’s lead at the top of the table cut to only two points over Vipers SC who hold a game in hand.

Express were trying to close the gap to the leaders, but the closest they came to a goal was when George Ssenkaaba was held back by a tag from defender John Revita before his shot was blocked in the first half.

Morley Byekwaso’s men enjoyed the majority of the ball holding 67% of possession, and condemned their visitors to no shots on target in the first half.

However, Express’ approach was a cause of frustration to KCCA as they drew men behind the ball and denied them space for crosses and also on the edge of the area.

On several instances when the Red Eagles defence was breached, goalkeeper Denis Otim stood firm to save his side, earning him the man of the match accolade.

Sadat Anaku snatched at a header from close range, but Otim showed superb reflexes to keep out the header. Otim once again denied Anaku this time with a brilliant one hand save at his near post in the second half.

It was the first draw for the Kasasiro Boys since defeating Arua Hill 1-0 in November, while the Red Eagles have now not conceded in their last four games.

Elsewhere, URA ended a run of four consecutive draws by defeating Mbarara City 2-0 at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Captain Shafik Kagimu set his side on their way to victory with his second goal of the season after only 14 minutes, with Ibrahim Dada’s penalty on 78 minutes sealing the three points that lift the Tax Collectors into eighth position.

BUL FC were held to a controversial 1-1 draw by UPDF FC at Bombo while Wakiso Giants suffered their first home loss of the season after falling 2-1 to Arua Hill at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.