The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has asked members of the public to be security cautious but also follow the provided Covid Standard Operating Procedures.

“Just like last year, we continue to celebrate the festive season amidst the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, and impact on many families, businesses and communities across the country. It has meant many sacrifices in the daily lives of many Ugandans and visitors. We are currently, faced with another significant risk of the new Omicron variant, which if we do not take seriously, will cost us many more lives and other health risks,”Ochola said.

“I wish to remind all Ugandans and visitors, to remain vigilant and take appropriate precautions to reduce the risks of terrorism, COVID-19 and violent crime, leading up to, during and after the festive season.”

Ochola however said as members of the public enjoy the Christmas festivities, the joint security agencies will be ready to protect them and their property.

He cited the ongoing operations targeting Allied Democratic Forces cells in the country that he said are meant to ensure everyone in the country is safe, noting that such operations will continue.

“Although these festive threats exist, the Joint Security Agencies are more than prepared this time round and dedicated to combatting all security related and violent crimes targeting the Ugandan public and visitors to the country. “

“As we all celebrate the holidays, let us all take time to recognize the brave officers, who are on duty, to keep the country safe. Let me also use this opportunity to honor all our officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Their ultimate sacrifices, diligence and love for the country, is remembered during this festive season, as we pray for their loved ones,” he said.