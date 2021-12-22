The President of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine will be the chief guest at the swearing-in ceremony of the party’s defeated candidate in the recently concluded Kayunga LC 5 byelections.

The announcement was made by the party deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro during a TV talk show on Tuesday morning.

Speaking on the recently concluded Kayunga by-election results, Mufumbiro said that the NRM did not win the election, and as a result, the NUP will swear in their candidate in a mega ceremony graced by Bobi Wine.

“The NRM stole an elephant and hid it in a kaveera and we shall not allow it. The people of Kayunga have decided that they will inaugurate Harriet Nakweede tomorrow (Wednesday) in a function graced by the party president Bobi Wine,” Mufumbiro said.

He dismissed those calling it drama, urging that they want to show the world the “truth”.

Two days ago, the NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said that they won the by-election despite the results that were announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Ssenyonyi said that they will now take the matter to court, in order to put the judiciary to test.

“Our candidate decided to go to court with all the DR Forms for the court to count, maybe they have a better calculator. The same way we have put the regime to test and exposed them, we want to put the courts to test,” Ssenyonyi said.

In a close-to-call election, the Kayunga Returning Officer, Jennifer Kyobutungi, announced that having got 31,830 votes against Nakweede’s 31,380, NRM’s Andrew Muwonge had beaten her closest rival with just 450 votes.