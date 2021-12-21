Security has confirmed that a new rebel group has masterminded the recent attack’s targeting several police posts, especially in Mityana and Kiboga districts.

In the past three weeks, two police posts have been attacked at Ssekanyonyi in Mityana district and Nakasozi in Kiboga district where four police officers were killed by unknown armed men and their guns taken.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday afternoon, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said following leads from the two attacks, operatives from Crime Intelligence and the Flying Squad unit raided Kabuusi swamp in Kassanda district where eight members of the group were rounded up.

“Eight people including Makumbi Mosh, alias Engineer , the field commander of the group, Stuart Lugendo, 28 John Masembe, Julius Mulindwa, Paul Yamulemire, Bob Robert Ssenyonga, Sylvester Matovu and Teopista Nabukenya among others were arrested and two guns recovered. Also, 22 rounds of ammunition, items like sauce pans and tents were recovered.”

Enanga explained that on interrogation, Makumbi admitted that this was a new group named Ugandan Coalition Forces of Change(UCFC) whose motive was to cause the change of government in Uganda using the power of the gun.

Plans

According to security, the group recruited mainly from Wakiso district and later created two camps in Mityana from where they carried out the first attack on Ssekanyonyi police post after luring police officers into an ambush.

During the attacks, an unknown person reported to police the presence of some robbers and when two police officers responded, they were shot dead and their guns taken.

The police spokesperson explained on Tuesday that by the time of the arrest, the group had carried out surveillance on Ssekanyonyi police station where they were planning to attack and rob four guns.

“After interrogation, they have provided us with useful information including the overall commander of the rebel group who has been recruiting and funding their operations. They target police officers to get guns. They also look at officers as their enemies and an obstacle to overthrow government,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said the manhunt for the overall commander of the group is on but said security will not reveal his identity for fear that he might escape.

According to Enanga, security forces are committed to ensure the safety of all Ugandans and visitors.

“They have been charged with terrorism, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and aggravated robbery,” he said.