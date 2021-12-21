Parliament has confirmed that at least 39 MPs who travelled to Arusha for the EA parliamentary games tested positive for Omicron, a virulent Covid-19 variant.

Chris Obore, the director of communication at Parliament told Nile Post that the affected MPs have been isolated.

“We were aware that since the MPs were travelling to Tanzania, we would get some positive cases so we prepared for them,” Obore said.

Tanzania has a relaxed policy when it comes to measures to combat Covid-19.

He said there is no cause for alarm or panic as the situation is under control.

We earlier reported that our sources at Parliament had told us that at least 50 MPs tested positive for Omicron, sparking fears that business will be brought to a halt.