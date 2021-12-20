Security has widened its investigations to link the recent incidents of attacks on police posts to a possible rebel movement that is trying to cause mayhem to the country.

Several security personnel, especially police officers have in the past few months been attacked, killed and their guns taken by unknown assailants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest incident happened last week when unknown armed men raided Nakasozi police post in Kiboga district, killed two police officers including the Officer in Charge of the post before taking off with their two guns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the joint security team handling the matter has widened its investigations to find out whether the attacks are linked to a new rebel movement collecting guns for a bigger motive.

“What we have noticed is that the attacks appear unique because security personnel are targeted for their guns by an extreme and hostile group of attackers. Going by their utterances in Ssekanyonyi(Mityana) and Nakasozi(Kiboga) where they shouted out “freedom” and also utterances clearly indicating they were targeting security officers and their government, this makes their agenda appear political,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said whereas at first it was thought that these were ordinary thugs targeting police officers in a bid to rob guns to use in furtherance of their criminal activities, they have realized this might not be the case with the recent attacks on security personnel, especially police officers.

“We have started registering a slight increase in deadly attacks against police officers and subsequent robbery of their guns. They seem to be collecting guns for a bigger motive.”

According to Enanga, so far, a total of six police officers have in the past four months been killed and six of their guns taken by unknown assailants.

He however noted that the Police Operations Director and his team have now reviewed the threats and vulnerabilities where they have strengthened some police posts, whereas others have been merged to mitigate the attacks.

“In addition, we have updated our routines , given new guidelines to police officers, intensified intelligence and effectively equipped our officers as they implement their duties.”

The police spokesperson said in the past, armed groups like the late Maj. Herbert Kikomeko Itongwa’s Uganda National Democratic Alliance (UNDA) and another group he didn’t mention that he said was allegedly funded by Dr.Aggrey Kiyingi tried to destabilise the country by targeting security personnel and were defeated.

He noted that the latest group will too be defeated.

“We have managed to successfully counter and dismantle such acts of criminality directed against security agencies. We want to assure the public that despite these attacks, we remain committed to protecting all Ugandans and visitors to the country,”Enanga noted.