Last week, the government released the 2022 school calendar for the reopening of schools in January 2022 for a 14-week first term.

The second term will begin on May 9 2022 and will run until August 12 ,2022 while the third term is set for 5th September 2022 to 9th December 2022.

However, as schools reopen, many parents are concerned about their children and how best they can be prepared mentally ,spiritually and socially to resume classes in January 2022 after a very long period at home due to Covd-19.

Sheikh Imran Ssali, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) Secretary for Dawah (Islamic Propagation & Preaching) advised parents to very keen while preparing children for the planned reopening of educational Institutions in early January 2022 because many of them have lost interest in learning.

“Show them parental love and care and demonstrate to them that no one can love them better than you,”Ssali said.

He reminded parents to choose the schools that teach both secular and religious studies because education without religion is so challenging in this current contemporary and competitive world.

Turning to school managers, Ssali passionately advised them to make education centres enjoyable that promote morality and appealed for mutual understanding with parents in regard with the payments of school dues because of the prevailing hardships resulting from the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

He advised children who will be returning to school to utilise their time efficiently and be ambitious to study so that they are useful to their families and communities.