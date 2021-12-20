Celebrity stylist and owner of the Abryanz Collection, Brian Ahumuza, says he is honored and humbled by winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 edition of the Buzz Teenz Awards.

He says that at 31 years, it was humbling and gratifying, given all the hard work he had put in over the last ten years when he started in the fashion and design industry.

In a post on social media, Brian said he has a dream for the youngsters in Uganda’s Fashion industry, a dream of equality, sustainability, representation, and global presence.

“We are striving for better representation for ourselves and the generations to come. They should never have to kill their dreams to do usual jobs in the name of “playing it safe” because we came and proved it’s possible,” he said.

Ahumuza added that despite winning the Lifetime Achievement Award, he is not settled, saying that he will keep believing, pushing, working until everyone in this industry feels safe and well represented.

