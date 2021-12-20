Celebrity stylist and owner of the Abryanz Collection, Brian Ahumuza, says he is honored and humbled by winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 edition of the Buzz Teenz Awards.
He says that at 31 years, it was humbling and gratifying, given all the hard work he had put in over the last ten years when he started in the fashion and design industry.
In a post on social media, Brian said he has a dream for the youngsters in Uganda’s Fashion industry, a dream of equality, sustainability, representation, and global presence.
“We are striving for better representation for ourselves and the generations to come. They should never have to kill their dreams to do usual jobs in the name of “playing it safe” because we came and proved it’s possible,” he said.
Ahumuza added that despite winning the Lifetime Achievement Award, he is not settled, saying that he will keep believing, pushing, working until everyone in this industry feels safe and well represented.
Full List of Winners
Artist of the year – Azawi
- Teenz Male Artist – Pallaso
- Teenz Female Artist – Azawi
- Teenz Hottest Song Writer – Azawi
- Teenz Next Big Thing – Brennan Baby
- Teenz Breakout artist – Liam Voice
- Teenz Hottest Song of the year – ‘Slow Dancing’ by Azawi
- Teenz Flyest video – ‘Slow Dancing’ by Azawi
- Teenz Hottest Collabo – ‘Abeggume’ by DJ Ali Breezy ft Eezzy
- Teenz Gospel song – ‘Mbeera’ by Levixone ft Grace Morgan
- Teenz Hottest TikToker – Mickey Seems 2 Funny
- Teenz Hottest Radio Station – XFM
- Teenz Hottest Radio program – Xplosion on XFM
- Teenz TV Station – NBS TV
- Teenz Hottest TV Show – NBS After 5
- Teenz Fashion Star – Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi
- Teenz Hottest Audio Producer – Nessim
- Teenz Hottest TiktTok Sound – ‘Omwana Wabandi’ by Daddy Andre
- Teenz Cultural Icon by Reach A Hand Uganda – Naava Grey
.@AbryanzOfficial accepts the Lifetime achievement award from the teenz. #MTNPulse #BTA21 pic.twitter.com/7uGwBxYpvS
— MTN Uganda (@mtnug) December 19, 2021
Leave a Reply