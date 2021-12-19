The media are a very critical element to every brand’s journey, and Baileys Delight, a new product from Uganda Breweries Limited acknowledged this by hosting members of the fourth estate to a year-end fete that doubled as an immersion into the brand.

During the brand immersion, guests from a wide range of media houses were treated to a lush afternoon at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, complete with Baileys Delight cocktails served by UBL’s top-notch team of mixologists.

As part of the activities, the guests were indulged in a game of trivia to gauge their knowledge of the brand and the entertainment industry in general.

Vision Group’s Jariat Nakitende ,Erasmus Wandera, Campus Bee’s Boses Muhinda and Next Media’s Hamza Ntege were were gifted with a limited edition Baileys Delight treat box and hamper.

Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager described the occasion as an appreciation of the role played by the media in the successful launch of Baileys Delight in Uganda.

“In a fast-moving industry like ours, consumer needs and tastes are constantly evolving. We continue to listen to our customers and carry out market research to meet their ever-changing needs, and Baileys Delight is proof of our ambition as Uganda Breweries to lead in innovation in our market,”Lapyem said.

Baileys Delight is available in two product sizes, 200ML and 750ML priced and affordably

priced at 22,000 and 40,000 respectively.