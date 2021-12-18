Former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta, has said Ugandans need to stand up and fight for what belongs to them because they are not meant to be poor in their own country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kabuleta, one of the contributing factors to people’s underdevelopment is the “resource curse”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue’s (NEED) conference meeting that took place in Kampala, Kabuleta said Ugandans need to prioritise current affairs affecting all regions other than wasting time on small issues.

“There are two major parties in Uganda, the party of the exploited and the party of the exploiters. We all belong to one of the above and the exploiters are just one family and their relatives, friends and in-laws. It is time for the exploited to stand up and fight,” he said.

He noted that it is time for Ugandans to discuss the ideas, challenges and solutions to some of the issues affecting them.

“Everywhere you go, you find the same situation, exploitation of resources and what I call the resource curse. There are displaced people in their own region because of resources. We are awakening people to the fact that they have a right to some of the wealth that are in their lands,”

Former minister in Mengo, Israel Mayengo said Ugandans need to stop having selfish interests when pursuing leadership and carry on the spirit of having universal interests for the whole nation.

He said if the country doesn’t change the Constitution to establish a revolving leadership and not one office of the president, nothing is going to change.

“The Question remains, ‘what is wrong?’ We need to amend the constitution and remove the office of the president and opt for an executive commission with revolving leadership,” said Mayengo.