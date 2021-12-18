Cairo Bank Uganda has bid farewell to its managing director, Ahmad Maher Nada, who will be leaving the bank at the end of the year following the expiry of his contract.

Maher will be taking on a new assignment with Banque Du Caire in Egypt.

Speaking during the event, Nada said the decision to leave the bank after three and a half years is one that he reached after much reflection.

“It has been my utmost privilege working with the dedicated board, management and staff of Cairo Bank. I am proud of all we have accomplished together in service of our customers,” he said.

He also said that Sylvia Jagwe Owachi, the executive director would be the acting managing director.

Speaking on behalf of management and staff, the executive director, Owachi, thanked Nada for his dedication and service over the past three and a half years which were transformational for the Bank.

“He leaves the bank in a better position for instance with a rebranded bank, new core banking system, more new and refined products to enable us serve our customers better under our brand promise Growing with You. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Owachi.