Women between 30 – 40 understand sex. A woman in her 30s understands good sex, and they know that good sex happens when you are living in the moment. They learnt this the hard way, but they learnt it eventually.

These women understand that for sex to be amazing, one must put all the other things on hold and go with the flow instead of being distracted by all of the other things they could be doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her 30s, a woman has understood to listen to her body instead of marking romance down on a calendar. She understands that sex is not what happens after so much planning.

She knows that you can bang her on top of a kitchen counter or in the middle of the car when her body wants, instead of waiting to do it in the bedroom like usual, and that defines good sex.

A woman in her 20s might take offense and even throw a tantrum because you bent her over and slid in just because you knew her body was ready. She might want to be carried to the bedroom.

A lady in her 30s will pay attention to the other person. After being banged anyhow in her 20s, she understands that sex is not just about what her body needs and that your body matters too.

That woman will learn and know your body well and memorize all your hot spots. She will know which spots make you moan the loudest and cum the hardest. Tell me that is not good sex.

Flirting with a woman in her 30s going onto 40 is quite different. She knows the lies and still flows with all of them. She knows what turns on a man, and that woman will get a man hard with the right words.

Flirting helps you look forward to sex with that particular person. When you spend the entire day flirting and sexting, and suffering through intense sexual tension, you will have great sex.

When you feel like you can’t go another second without reaching over and ripping the other person’s clothes off, you are about to have mind-blowing sex, and that right there is what a mature woman offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flirting for a woman in her early 20s is when a man asks if she has had breakfast, lunch, and supper. If he goes ahead to foot the bill, oh my, she is all over him.

A woman in her 30s will tell you exactly how her walls will feel when you eventually slide in. She will tell you that her pants get wet at the thought of your hard anaconda. And that is flirting. She knows to feed herself and later let you feed on her.

If you have had a woman in her 30s, you know how open-minded they are. They don’t have their heart set on doing the same exact thing each time. They set out to please. They are eager to try new positions, new costumes, new anything. They give good sex meaning.

Good sex happens when you’re dying to have it. Now, a woman in her 30s does not second guess whether or not she is making the right decision. She is present for all the fun and won’t regret it in the morning. That means she will serve that leg like her last night on earth.

Till next time, try it with a woman in her 30s because she knows about the do me, and I do you concept.