Medical interns around the country, through their umbrella association of the Federation of Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) have agreed to call of their strike.

The development follows a commitment from government to enhance the interns allowances to shs 2.5 millions, and midwives to shs. 1.5 million per month, inclusive of arrears.

This was one of the resolutions of the meeting between government, Uganda Medical Association executive, and the FUMI executive on Friday.

According to Dr. Chris Baryomunsi who is the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, government committed that funds for payment of interns will be transferred to the accounts of the internship training centres starting from 20th December, 2021.

Baryomunsi chaired the meeting on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng.

Baryomunsi said that, “enhanced internship allowances, inclusive of arrears will be paid to all eligible medical interns with effect from 1st July, 2021 to 6th November, 2021 when they went on strike.”

For the interns that stayed on duty, Baryomunsi said that these will be paid up to the end of December, 2021 and that these will be monthly rates going forward.

Other resolutions

It was also agreed that the period for which some medical interns were on strike should be compensated by extending internship of those affected by the equivalent period for which they stayed away and that they will be paid accordingly.

Last week, Health Ministry’s Director of General Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, said that all interns should vacate government hospitals. It was however agreed that this decided be rescinded.

The meeting also resolved that a taskforce, as directed by President Museveni, be constituted by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja by December 24, 2021 to implement the resolutions of the meeting that was held with Museveni on the 23rd, November, 2021.

UMA and FUMI also pledged to withdraw application for a court injunction against the directive of Dr Henry Mwebesa.

Medical interns went on strike on November 6, 2021.