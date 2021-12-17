National Resistance Movement’s Andrew Muwonge has been declared the winner of the Kayunga LC 5 by-election by the Uganda Electoral Commission.
Muwonge was declared the winner by the Kayunga District Returning officer Jennifer Kyobutungi having obtained 31,830 votes. He was closely followed by the National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Harriet Nakweede Kafeero who garnered 31, 380 votes.
Other results from the Kayunga by-election
Musisi Boniface Bandikubi (Independent): 470
Kamoga Jamilu (Independent): 279
Waddimba Anthony (DP): 158
Nyanzi Majid (Independent): 1.297
