The ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development is set to release Shs 35.2 billion to cater for allowances and salaries for the medical interns and senior medical officers.

This was confirmed by the State Minister for Finance, Henry Musasizi, in Parliament.

He said government wants to ensure that all interns and senior medical officers receive their payments before Christmas.

Over the past couple of weeks, medical interns have put down their tools, demanding that government fulfils its promise to increase their pay from Shs 750,000 to Shs 2.5 million.

Musasizi assured MPs that government will release the funds to meet the demands of the doctors.

In the same sitting, the minister for Information and ICT Dr. Chris Baryomunsi revealed that government will consider whether to rescind the decision to fire the interns in a meeting on December 17.