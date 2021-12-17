In line with its festive season tradition, Coca-Cola has launched its iconic Christmas caravan to spread the joy of Christmas with Ugandans in different communities across the country.

The celebrations that will last up to Christmas day begun with the official flag-off ceremony of the Coca-Cola caravans from the Coca-Cola Bottling Africa plant in Namanve.

ADVERTISEMENT

The caravans will now travel to different towns across the country where they will surprise residents with an assortment of items including assorted gifts, soft drinks and food items to help them prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of Coca-Cola’s longest serving traditions across the world is bringing joy to our consumers and communities by sharing with them and preparing them for the Christmas festivities. This year, this tradition is exceptionally important because many Ugandans are still recovering from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we celebrate Christmas this year, we want to bring real magic to individuals, families and communities, restore hope and faith in their lives and also remind them that magic is all around us,” said Vivienne Olenyo, Frontline Marketing Manager – Uganda, Coca-Cola East And Central Africa Franchise.

According to the Coca-Cola Bottling Africa Uganda Commercial Director Isaac Sekasi, 2021 has seen them make noticeable strides in further empowering Ugandans by supporting the BUBU agenda with products like Ades Nutri-Bushera that is made from locally available millet.

“The Coca-Cola Christmas trucks are one of the most popular traditions during the festive season, iconic for bringing Santa to the people with truckloads of cheer and loads of refreshments, food stuffs and gifts to share. It’s time to take a pause and rediscover magic especially this festive season. Coke therefore invites us to refocus, because all it takes to see real magic is a look at life through a new lens. A red lens,” Sekasi said.