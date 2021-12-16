MTN Uganda has unveiled a digital station targeting the youth, in partnership with Next Media Services, the leading media conglomerate in the country.

Named Pulse Radio, the youthful and funky, fully online radio station, is aimed at providing the youth with insightful entertainment and information that is tailor-made for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched under MTN’s youth segment known as MTN Pulse, Pulse Radio will still uphold the MTN Pulse values of fun, excitement, attitude and ambition by providing entertainment and information aimed at spurring the country’s youth to the realisation of their full potential.

The new MTN Pulse radio can be accessed via the link pulseradio.mtn.co.ug and is both visual and audio enabling pulsers listen or watch depending on their vibe.

They do not need to download any other app as the radio can be accessed by any internet enabled device with a browser. They can also engage with their friends as they listen to their favourite programs or presenters via the live chat section in real time.

With the Pulse Radio portal zero rated, all listeners will be able to access the funky station at no data cost all day long.

Running under the tagline ‘Your Vibe, Your Way’, the interactive youthful radio station will feature content curated by the youth for youth to further allow them the cautious freedom of listening to a station that suits their needs.

While launching the digital radio station at the Golf Course Hotel in Kampala today, Somdev Sen, the MTN Chief Marketing Officer said that the vision behind the creation of the Pulse radio was informed by MTN’s desire to avail the youth with a space that suits their needs and one that delivers entertainment and information that is in tune with their outlook to life.

“Youths have their own needs such as employment, special offers on products and services as well as unique consumption habits of information and entertainment, which we fully believe Pulse radio will be able to address from their point of view. The fact that many youths are online, an online radio is the most ideal way of reaching out to them,” Somdev said.

Marcus Kwikiriza, General Manager Next Radio said as Next Radio, they have worked on Pulse Radio for over two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have put together our great talent to create content for the pulser and allow them to create their content. This online radio shall get you hooked if you are a young, dynamic person. Why? Because you decide what to consume, whenever, wherever,” Kwikiriza said.

The new Digital Pulse Radio is but one of the many services that MTN has secured for its youth segment customers.

In addition to offering them discounted MTN products and services, the youth on MTN Pulse automatically qualify for discounts and freebies with various MTN Pulse partners.