The National Unity Platform has blasted the ruling NRM over its comments that the opposition party was involved in vote rigging.

The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong earlier today accused opposition political parties , especially the National Unity Platform of being involved in rigging the ongoing Kayunga LC5 by-election.

“From the time polling stations were opened, we have been getting information that our friends from other political parties were planning to stuff ballots in some polling stations. We reported this to security forces and the situation has been calmed down,” Todwong told journalists on Thursday.

“The opposition brought people to vote and even last night security arrested people who came to ballot stuff for the NUP candidate. They are in police cells. They got young people from Nakawa, Kawempe and Kalerwe who were brought at night to this district.”

However, responding to the comments, the NUP Secretary General, Lewis Rubongoya dismissed the claims as being lame.

“They say the people who were arrested were from other parts of the country and had come to participate in this election but they are not being fair to themselves. RDCs from other parts of the country are here. Ministers and DISOs are all here in Kayunga. If you move around Kayunga, you will see many people from different parts of the country here to supervise this election,”Rubongoya told journalists.

“Why do they then say our people cant come here to participate in the election. I heard them claim those who were arrested travelling at night had violated curfew rules. It is laughable because even the Prime Minister was seen at night here dishing out money. It is unfortunate they practice double standards. They are shameless.”

Rubongoya insisted that some of their party members were arrested from hotels and lodges where they were to spend the night.

“Others were found in their homes and polling stations and arrested. This has been ongoing for many times by stretching us to the limits but I can tell you that they shouldn’t be surprised if the people of Uganda choose another course of action.”

According to the NUP Secretary General, the party is waiting for the results to be announced so as to declare their next course of action.

Speaking at the same press briefing, John Mary Ssebuwufu who heads NUP’s team in charge of vote protection said they have already petitioned the Electoral Commission about the polling stations where there was ballot stuffing and said they expect results from those areas to be declared invalid.

“We dont expect results from these polling stations to be announced because they are invalid. If they announce those results, we shall obviously know there was rigging. The petition has been forwarded to the Electoral Commission chairperson over the same,”Ssebuwufu said.

Asked whether they have conceded defeat, the NUP leaders insisted they can’t lose the by-election.