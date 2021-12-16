Police have said at least 81 people including Members of Parliament have so far been arrested for trying to orchestrate violence during the Kayunga by-election.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the Sseizbwa regional police spokesperson, Hellen Butoto said the 52 had planned to cause violence and disrupt the voting process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although no specific threats were directed towards the electoral process, we picked credible intelligence about groups that were being mobilized to cause violence and disrupt the voting process. As a result, 81 suspects including four MPs were arrested, for campaigning beyond the deadline, disobedience of orders and for violating the curfew provisions,” Butoto said.

She named the three legislators as Lubaga South’s Aloysius Mukasa, David Kalwanga(Busujju in Mityana district), Charles Tebandeke for Bbaale Constituency and David Serumaga for Makindye Sabagabo whom she said was arrested on allegations of voter bribery.

However, the police spokesperson in charge of Kayunga didn’t make any mention about Michael Kakumirizi, a Daily Monitor journalist who was arrested last night shortly after arrival in Kayunga.

“The 81 suspects have been arrested for various electoral offenses. The majority of whom were mobilized and ferried to Kayunga, from Makindye, Kawempe, Rubaga, Nabweru and Wakiso are being processed for further court action.”

“We want to remind all residents in Kayunga that their safety is guaranteed. Our tactical response teams are effectively deployed to deter and counter any acts of criminality and lawlessness in the district. “

Earlier today, the NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong accused the National Unity Platform of being involved in vote rigging.

“The opposition brought people to vote and even last night security arrested people who came to ballot stuff for the NUP candidate. They are in police cells. They got young people from Nakawa, Kawempe and Kalerwe who were brought at night to this district,” Todwong told journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the NUP Secretary General, Lewis Rubongoya dismissed the claims as hogwash.

“They say the people who were arrested were from other parts of the country and had come to participate in this election but they are not being fair to themselves. RDCs from other parts of the country are here. Ministers and DISOs are all here in Kayunga. If you move around Kayunga, you will see many people from different parts of the country here to supervise this election,”Rubongoya told journalists.

“Why do they then say our people cant come here to participate in the election. I heard them claim those who were arrested travelling at night had violated curfew rules. It is laughable and they are shameless. Others were found in their homes and polling stations and arrested.”