Indians in Uganda through their community have told president Museveni to advocate for their inclusion in the Ugandan Constitution as one of the local tribes in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Indian Community, the Chairman of the Indian Association in Uganda Mohan Rao said without a tribe, they have no guarantee of their nationality since most of them have been born in Uganda and have raised their families here.

“Without the Tribe Sir, our children have no guarantee of nationality. It is absurd but true that even if we are Ugandans and our children are born and educated in Uganda, they are not considered citizens of Uganda, which would not be the case if they belonged to a constitutionally recognized tribe. If they work for Multinational corporations and give birth to children outside Uganda, those children are also not considered Ugandan,”. Rao said.

He said the absence of a tribe has also hindered many descendants of those who were expelled by Idi Amin from coming back to settle or invest in Uganda because of the bitter taste the expulsion left in their mouths.

“Recognition of the Indian tribe Your Excellency will go a long way in assuring us of safety in Uganda and attract more investors and descendants of the Departed Indians.”

“Since 2022 marks 50 years of the dark memory of Idi Amin expelling the Indians, we humbly request Your Excellency to erase that dark memory and give us light and hope by having this matter expeditiously brought to the Parliament that once had a Speaker of Indian Origin,” he added.

Rao said Indians are facing challenges from renewing passports to applying for national Identity Cards.

“When one applies or seeks to renew one’s passport they are asked for their tribe and we don’t have one on the list provided. Similarly, when we apply for National ID, we find the same challenge.”

Responding to the Indians plea to be included among the local tribes in Uganda, the President said that the Indians already have a tribe popularly known as the Bahindi.

“Actually, sociologically speaking, the Indians already have a well-known tribe like the known groups Bazungu, Bahalabu, Chinese except that it should be considered constitutionally. The Indians are already part of Uganda society,” he said.

He commended the Indian community for their tremendous contribution towards national economic development and prosperity.

“They are working hard for the prosperity of the country,” he said.

He said that government will give its support come 2022 when the Indian community will be commemorating 100 years since they arrived in the country.

The president expressed pleasure in the lessons he has learnt from the Indian community, specifically pointing out their chairman Rao who he said interested him in a new description of Uganda as the country of 3Ps; Peaceful, Pleasant, and profitable.

“That chairman you have speaks very well, he taught me about Uganda being the country of 3Ps. I like it,” he said.

SECURITY FOR THE INDIAN COMMUNITY

Indian Association said they have launched a Security wardens system in Uganda. which was established and divided into 18 subdivisions in Kampala and all up countries

“These wardens are creating awareness within the community regarding security threats and ready to work with police as informers of wrong activities in surrounding and ready to provide some supporting facilitation to the local police posts,” Rao said.

“At the same time, we need police to give us support to curb the petty thieves, Boda criminals, and burglary issues. We need cooperation and fast actions,” Rao added.