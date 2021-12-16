The ministry of Works and Transport has started fast tracking the processes of developing an automated robust motor vehicle registration system that will provide a credible motor vehicle registration database, improve road safety, service delivery and increased document security.

This will be through issuance of smart log books, increase non-tax revenue through efficiency gains and increased integration with all existing government systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks were by Minister of State for Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama while addressing a press conference on issues concerning the new vehicle registration process in Kampala.

Byamukama said that many motor vehicle owners in Uganda are still in possession of the green and pink logbooks.

“Many Vehicles owners in Uganda are yet to validate their vehicle information on the e-tax motor vehicle registration system. This has made it difficult to harmonize the current and existing information of all vehicles in the country which in the long run poses a big security risk,”he said.

The minister also said brokers will be banned from accessing vehicle registration as part of the implementation of a new vehicle registration system that will close gaps exploited by middle-men.

“90% percent of post first time registration processes/ transactions are being done by brokers for and on behalf of the motor vehicle owners either legally or illegal. The main cause for this is attributed to the false notion / belief and or perception by the public that post first time Motor Vehicle Registration processes are very complicated, tedious and time consuming,” he noted.

Byamukama said the use of brokers in these processes has come with tremendous challenges and difficulties.

These include; extortion of money from the public, increased costs of Motor Vehicle Registration processes on the side of applicants due to broker fees; over and above the mandatory taxes/ non-tax revenue supposed to be paid by an applicant and dissemination of false information to the public among others.

“The Ministry has decided to degazette all green and pink logbooks. Accordingly, all persons with such logbooks have been given up to six months to validate their motor vehicle details and accordingly obtain a white logbook, absent of which their vehicles will not be allowed on the road,” he said.