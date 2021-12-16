The Centre for Peace and Conflict Mitigation Uganda (CEPCOM) has set itself an ambitious target of working towards a plastics free Uganda in ten years.

CEPCOM has started on this journey with trainings for youth on how to collect, handle, sort and prepare plastics for recycling.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEPCOM director Steven Kuteesa says that these trainings are part of their engagement with the youth to educate them about the importance of safe disposal of plastics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuteesa says that it is important that the youth are educated on taking care of the environment because they will be living with the consequences of a degraded environment if it is not well looked after today.

He said that as a result, CEPCOM is dedicated to empowering youth to be a factor in recycling of plastics in Uganda as the country transitions to not using them anymore.

Many of the youth CEPCOM trains form the bulk of the group that collects plastics at Kiteezi landfill.

This year’s theme has been pet plastic waste collection for improved livelihood and plastic free environment.

Many companies including Next Media Services have joined the initiative to work towards a plastic free Uganda.