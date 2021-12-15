The Office of the President through the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs has moved to establish trade and investment links between Uganda and Illinois State in the United States of America.

The campaign spearheaded by Isaac Kigozi the head of Trade and Investment has seen several meetings held with potential investors, political heads and scholars in the State of Illinois.

Kigozi who is marketing Uganda as an investment destination has held successful talks with Illinois Senator, Patricia Van Pelt, Cock County Commissioner 6th District, Donna Miller, Dr. Donna Leaks the Illinois 2021 Superintendent award winner, Toi Hutchinson the Senior Advisor to Illinois Governor, Counsel Candace Tillman Tyndall and Doctor Bill Winston the Founder of Living Word Christian Center among others.

Kigozi said that the campaign follows an initiative by President Museveni to entice all historical diasporas to come back to Africa, understand who they are, connect with their history, the heritage, get a sense of belonging and understand that their true home is Africa.

“President Museveni has developed a strong strategy to entice many people especially Africans living in the diaspora to return home, share their knowledge and help in the development of our country and the African continent at large,” Kigozi said.

Kigozi noted that Illinois State is targeted for fostering a strong trade and investment relationship with Uganda since it is one of the States with the highest number of historical Diaspora.

“We feel that every African American has value and we want them, we need them and we welcome them to come to Uganda and assist us in taking our country to the next level,” Kigozi said.

He observed that to achieve the objective, Museveni designated the Office of the Senior Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs run by Amb. Abbey Walusimbi set up to entice Africans to return home as these account for more than 60 billion dollars to American economy.

Kigozi observed that a similar campaign was launched in 2020 which saw a number of historical African Diaspora come to Uganda from Chicago, California, Atlanta, Texas and Les Vegas and so far, 6 businesses have been registered while 2 people have already purchased land.

During the meetings, Illinois leaders and investors expressed interest in coming to Uganda next year as well as establishing ties between the Kampala government and the Illinois State.

On her part, Donna Miller noted that she will take it upon herself to set up trade missions between Uganda and Illinois, open up markets for Uganda’s agricultural products such as Coffee, Cocoa, Vanilla among others.

Dr. Donna Leaks observed that there is need to establish linkages and exchange programs between Ugandan universities and the Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) so as to boost the education sector.

Counsel Candace Tillman Tyndall noted that she will be coming to Uganda to set up establishments and investments in the real estate sector.

“I do real estate development I would love to set up both residential and commercial estates in Uganda. I am a big supporter for the campaign to encourage African diasporas return t Africa because for years we have been deprived of history and heritage,” Candace said.

Dr. Bill Winston the Founder of Living Word Christian Center expressed his love for Uganda noting that it’s one of the Nation that puts God first and will be looking forward to establishing a long-lasting church relationship between Uganda and his ministry.

As a CEO of Golden Eagle Aviation, Dr. Bill noted that he looks forward to boosting Uganda’s aviation industry as well as offering training to Uganda’s pilots and students.