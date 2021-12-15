By Haji Nsereko Mutumba

I would like to give thumbs up to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) that are currently deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where they are conducting joint operations with the DRC army against negative forces.

They are there to fulfil their constitutional mandate of preserving, defending and protecting the people, property, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Uganda as well as contributing to regional stability and supporting international peace initiatives.

The negative forces that they are targeting have carried out terrorist attacks in and outside Uganda and of recent, they seem to have become affiliates of the likes of ISIS, an international terrorist group.

Those who know what ISIS did in the middle East and around the world and those who know what ADF has done in Uganda and in the DRC will agree with me that the earlier such groups are neutralised, the better.

They have not only committed atrocities, they have also taken our children, brain washed them and put them in harms way. This is unacceptable.

I therefore appeal to the operations commanders to not only destroy the negative forces, but also rescue our very young children who are being radicalised in the terrorist camps.

The men and women in uniform who are battling the negative forces in DRC are not just Ugandans, they are our sons and daughters who have their country at heart.

I therefore disagree and in fact condemn those who are criticising this mission being undertaken by our forces.

The honourable members of Parliament who wanted to be informed before the operation got under way should have appreciated how delicate the mission was, and now that they are aware, I urge them to support our troops without reservations because they are fighting for them too.

It should be remembered that when the terrorists attacked Kampala recently, one of the targets was the parliament of Uganda and in fact it was the first government institution to be closed, and it was closed without informing or consulting anyone.

This is how things happen when we are faced with an extraordinary security situation. The commander in chief has the constitutional mandate to take immediate action to safeguard the wanainchi. The law makers should have known this better.

My friends in the opposition should also desist from irresponsible talk of a ‘hidden agenda’ and accord our forces the respect and support that they deserve. They are fighting for them too.

Therefore, my humble appeal to all Ugandans regardless of our political differences in that our sons and daughters are in the jungles of the DRC for our own good. Let us pray for their success and safe return.

The writer is the former UMSC Spokesperson and a Senior Media Consultant. He can be reached on 0772409504 or [email protected]