Former President of the Uganda Law Society Simon Peter Kinobe has said that Tuesday’s events that led to the reported beating of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters and the candidate in Kayunga were a well-orchestrated plan to seek sympathy votes.

Kinobe while speaking on NBS Television on Wednesday morning said that the members of the NUP including the candidate Harriet Nakweede and MP Zaake Butebi Francis resorted to drama to attract sympathy votes.

“These protests are for sympathy votes, nothing else,” he said.

Kinobe said that Kayunga attracts some form of interest because of its proximity to Kampala and that has shaped the way the NUP play the card.

“Politicians should stop politicking,” he said.

On Tuesday, Zaake was beaten by members of the president’s security detail after he attempted to disrupt the flow of President Museveni’s motorcade.

Zaake would later reportedly be admitted to Jinja Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the NUP candidate in the Kayunga District LC5 byelection Nakweede also claimed to have been beaten and injured in the fracas, citing wounds on her head and cheek area.

Nakweede appeared in pictures with a huge dressing around her cheek. But Kinobe says these are acts of the “gallery”.

“There is a politician who has made it his trademark to appear beaten every time. Let’s stop dramatizing politics to arouse public sympathy,” Kinobe said.

“As long as politicians are playing to the gallery and trying to evoke the sympathy vote, the issue of whether an election is free and fair will continue lingering around,” he added.

Kinobe said that political races are not like arguments over malwa. They are heated, passionate, and have the potential of turning violent.

He castigate Zaake for attempting to intercept the presidential motorcade flow, citing that the fountain of honor remains one whether voted by an individual in question or not.

“Whether you elected the President or not, he is the fountain of honor. The head of state of the Republic of Uganda. He is a national symbol. Security has all the mandate to ensure there is no mayhem around the person of the President.”

Kinobe said that Kayunga is known as a hotbed of scandal, and its being close to Kampala gives it a lot of attention.

The Kayunga district by-election is scheduled for Thursday, December 16, 2021.