MTN Uganda yesterday hosted the Ministry of Information, Communications Technology (ICT) and National Guidance Information for a courtesy visit at its data centre in Mutundwe.

A delegation from the ministry led by State Minister for ICT, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo accompanied by Dr Amina Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary, visited the site where they were welcomed by MTN Chief Executive Officer, Wim Vanhelleputte.

Addressing the officials in Mutundwe yesterday, Vanhelleputte said: “I would like to thank the Government of Uganda for creating an enabling environment for business growth and prosperity through continuous dialogue and collaboration with the private sector with the aim of extending quality services to the entire population,” Vanhelleputte said.

The $256 million Mutundwe switch and data centre commissioned in 2012, is a prime facility that houses MTN data servers and facilitates connection of the telecom’s 15 million customers through 2G, 3G and 4G network across the entire country.

According to Ali Monzer, MTN Uganda’s Chief Technical Information Officer, Mutundwe switch and data centre is one of two parent sites owned by MTN through which network signals are transmitted to facilitate calls across the country.

“MTN has six sites distributed across the country including Mutundwe and Mbuya which are the parent sites (brain) of the operations supported by other minor sites in Mbarara, Masindi, Lira and Tororo to enable MTN provide services such as voice calls, data and mobile money,” he said.

Acknowledging the investment made at the site, Ssebugwawo praised MTN’s commitment and efforts in ensuring quality service delivery to the public noting that the telecom plays a pivotal role in bolstering economic growth of the country.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend MTN for the great work it is doing. I was greatly impressed by the state-of-the-art facilities housed at this data centre that have facilitated service provision to the public for so many years,” Ssebugwawo said.