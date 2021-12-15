As African nations fought for independence from their colonial rulers, The Independence Cha Cha by Le Grand Kallé galvanised many and is seen as the first truly pan-African hit song.

Later that decade saw the arrival of Zaïko Langa Langa and its breakout star Papa Wemba. Among his many proteges was Koffi Olomidé, who remains popular today along with younger stars such as Fally Ipupa.

There is some debate as to whether the latest crop of rumba musicians are totally true to the form.

“We never used drums, we used maracas – and we didn’t thrash it out, it was gentle. That’s rumba. When you play rumba and people are dancing, they’re relaxed,” Dawa Lusambu, the artistic director of TPOK Jazz, told the BBC’s Emery Makumeno in Kinshasa.

“It’s not like young people today, where you’re dancing rumba and sweating. That’s not rumba.”

Not so, says musician Fred Kabeya: “Rumba is still rumba – we try to add more harmony and more chords, but with the same Congolese rumba at its base.”

There is no doubt that rumba’s influence is felt across the world, and its champions say it is only right that this be recognised by Unesco and benefit the next generation of musicians.

“We must not rest on our laurels,” Prof André Yoka Lye Mudaba, of DR Congo’s national body for the promotion of rumba, told the BBC. “This is an incentive for a more coherent and innovative policy on the professionalisation of the creative industries.”