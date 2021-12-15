The Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni has revealed that all schools will be fully reopened for term one on January 10, 2022.

The minister made the revelation during the 28th Annual Education and Sports Sector Review Workshop in Kololo on Wednesday.

In her remarks, Mrs Museveni said that schools will re-open for all levels at once in order to recover the time that has been lost during the time when they were closed.

“All levels; pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools shall re-open on January 10th, 2022. First term shall operate for 14 weeks from Monday, January, 10, 2022 until Friday, April, 14 2022 followed by a holiday of three weeks,” she said.

According to Janet Museveni, second term will open for 14 weeks from Monday, May,9, 2022 until Friday, August,19, 2022, and will also be followed by a holiday of three weeks.

The third term shall start on Monday, September, 5, 2022 to Friday, December , 9, 2022 and will be followed by a holiday of seven weeks until Monday, January,29 2023.

The minister said that by the time schools closed for the second COVID-19 national lockdown in June 2021, learners in P.4, P.5, and P.6 had already completed their assessments and promoted to the next respective classes.

She said that the P.1, P.2, and P.3 classes of 2020 shall report in the next respective classes of P.2, P.3, and P.4.

“Remedial lessons shall be provided for these classes during first term 2022 to help them cover critical content for the previous class,” the minister added.

“Senior one and senior two classes of 2020 shall be progressed to senior two and senior three, respectively. Remedial lessons shall be provided these classes during the first term of 2022 thought they had been beneficiaries of home- study materials. The senior three and senior and senior five class of 2020 shall progress to senior four and senior six respectively upon reporting for the first term of 2022.”

Fees

On how parents will pay schools dues, Janet Museveni said that the ministry appreciates that non-U.P.E. and non-U.S.E implementing schools do need to charge school fees to enable running of schools.

The minister said that as a ministry, they are against the arbitrary increase of school charges.

“Therefore, we appeal to schools to be mindful that these learners are coming from families that have also been facing a tough time just as much as the schools have been,” she said.