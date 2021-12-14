Legislators sitting on the Physical Infrastructure Committee of Parliament have expressed concern that the unending presidential directives are inconveniencing the operations of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) in fulfilment of its mandate.

The MPs on the led by the shadow minister for Works and Transport, Yusuf Nsibambi, said the presidential directives have not only hindered UNRA in executing its planned activities according the five-year development plan but have violated the Constitution.

Officials from UNRA led by the executive director Allen Kagina spent the better part of December 13 before the committee, chaired by David Karubanga, to provide MPs with an explanation on the management of the presidential directives in implementing strategic road projects.

The MPs agreed that some of the presidential directives are discriminative, vowing to seek court redress.

The committee earlier on grilled the officials from UNRA on why the contractor of the Masindi-Kisanja-Tangi-Paraa-Buliisa road decided to adjust the pavement structure in some sections something that could cost Uganda’s tax payer money.

The officials were also faulted on using the South African design manual instead of using the Ministry of works manual.

The issue of the contractor reducing the base course tender thickness from a sub-base of 250mm to 200mm and selected layer from 300 mm to 125mm also attracted heated debate in the committee.