While scrolling down the newsfeed on Twitter someday, I met a question from someone: “Is it also not okay to cheat when I use a condom?”.

When you stick to the science of STIs and unwanted pregnancies, there’s surely no problem associated with cheating because if correctly used, condoms can safe guard against the two.

But I don’t think that sex between the cheater and their new sexual partner, in itself, causes the most pain to the person being cheated on. The most painful thing, to the person being cheated on, I suppose, is seeing the person they regard as their lover losing emotional attachment or affection for them.

You see, if a person cheats and their main partner or bae doesn’t get to know about it; the cheating might really have no devastating consequences to the main bae. If, however, the cheater loses emotional attachment or affection for their main bae, even without any suspicion or conclusive evidence on the side of the one being cheated on that their partner is having sex with another person, it can be a painful experience.

However, I find it incredibly important to know the motivation of cheating whenever cheating occurs on either sides. Cheating weighs differently depending on the circumstances and motivation. Most cases of cheating on the side of men are really not of much weight. There’s always little or nothing to read in them.

Men are naturally horny creatures who can readily sleep with many random women without much thought. In such cheating arrangements, men don’t lose emotional attachment or affection for their main partners and they always make clever efforts to conceal their purposeless cheating.

In 1974, Maccoby and Jacklyn published their study, The Psychology of Sex Differences in which it was found that 70% of men were willing to have sex with absolute strangers who showed interest in them. In the same study, 0% of women expressed interest in having sex with complete strangers.

“…A few studies were conducted on college students, where an attractive researcher approached people of the other sex and said, “I’ve been noticing you around campus, and I find you very attractive.”

And then the researcher asked one of three things: Would you go on a date with me?; Would you go back to my apartment with me?; or Would you go to bed with me?

Results showed that about 50% of both sexes agreed to go on a date. The difference showed up when it came to casual sex: not even one woman agreed, while 70% of the men did…”

Although all women in the study showed zero interest in having sex with strangers, I believe there are women who can have sexual intercourse with complete strangers but the 70% shows more readiness and willingness on the side of men.

There are, however, some unique cases where men cheat with really important motivations and I don’t think that I can define them accurately. And when men cheat with serious motivations, they are usually indifferent to concealing their cheating.

On the side of women, if the motivation for cheating isn’t dire need for food, shelter, medication and sexual satisfaction, then there’s really strong reason to worry, on the side of a man who gets cheated on. Women can seek for sexual satisfaction elsewhere even when their main partner has an admirable sexual prowess.

If the sexual satisfaction is too occasional, there are moments when a woman will burn with passion for sexual pleasure and eventually find means to it elsewhere.

But generally, women tend to value their nudity more than men, and going under the sheets with another man, without dire need for any of the aforementioned things, means that there’s a flame in the heart of the cheating woman, lit by the man who has lured the woman to cheat.

In circumstances where a woman cheats without the compulsion of finding life’s basic necessities, it can be hard — if not impossible — to reverse the vice and settle matters with the main partner. I’m not certain whether there are men who cheat under the compulsion of accessing basic needs, but if such cases are present in men, they are surely negligible.

Although cheating isn’t generally a good thing, it doesn’t mean much in some cases.