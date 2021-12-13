The UPDF and the Congolese army also known as FADRC have made god progress in clearing roads as they try to move closer to ADF camps in eastern Congo.

The troops from both countries recently embarked on opening up the impassable stretch from Mukakati forward operating base to go through River Semliki bridge

The dilapidated and narrow stretch of 14kms had slowed down the advance of UPDF ground offensive to get to the ADF hideouts.

According to Col James Kasule, the 111Mountain Brigade Commander, the UPDF Engineering Brigade good progress has been made in making the road passage for the troops.

“In support of our brothers, UPDF are happy and willing to jointly eradicate ADF hiding in these thick forests. We want to make sure our two countries are peaceful so that such infrastructural development projects can be realized. We urge the ADF to either surrender or prepare for their total annihilation. We shall hunt them wherever they go,” he warned.

UPDF has been at Mukakati Forward Operating Base for a week, carrying out other military activities that enhance combat readiness against ADF terrorists.

The civil military engagements with the surrounding communities have enabled UPDF to inform the public about their operation in Congo in a bid to help win over the hearts of the locals.

The Ugandan army has also conducted medical outreach programs to treat the sick natives and opened up water points for communities.

The UPDF last month carried out air and artillery attacks against ADF camps in an operations code named Shuja, a Kiswahili word for “bravery.”

The attacks targeted mainly four camps including Yayuwa, Tondoli, Beni I and Beni II .

The armies from both countries recently announced that the attacks have led to the capture of at least 34 ADF fighters.

“The two forces bring to the attention of the opinion that the preliminary results of the airstrikes and artillery of November 30,2021 show 32 Congolese hostages released, 34 ADF terrorists captured and four enemy camps destroyed,” UPDF and FARDC said in a joint statement.