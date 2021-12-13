President Yoweri Museveni, the national chairman of the ruling NRM party is tomorrow, Tuesday expected in Kayunga on the same day Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, the National Unity Platform leader is also expected in the district.

Whereas the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja who has camped in Kayunga for the last three days told the party supporters that the president would be meeting selected party leaders in a bid to canvass support for the NRM candidate in the LC5 race Andrew Muwonge, the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga also told the party supporters last week that the NUP principal would be in the district on a similar mission.

Nabbanja last week said the Kayunga LC5 by-election is not one between Muwonge and other candidates but rather one between the NRM and the opposition.

He asked the party supporters not to fall for “opposition lies”.

“I know they were here and told you a number of lies. They said all bad words about the NRM but all were lies. They speak all they want because the NRM government has given them freedom to say whatever they want. However, all they are telling you are lies. It is the NRM government that has built hospitals, constructed roads and schools among other services. How will a person who is not in NRM be able to extend those other services that are lacking? It is only wise to vote for NRM,”Nabbanja said.

“The opposition MPs you voted have failed you. If we make promises as government, how will they follow them up if they are only interested in opposing government?”

On the other side, speaking to voters at Bukamba Church of Uganda Primary School in Nazigo subcounty, Mpuuga told voters that the ball is now in their court to determine the fate of Kayunga.

“You should now that you are on the right cause. You have the power to choose the best leader for Kayunga. You have the power to send away those who have spoilt our country. On December, 16, go vote and stay to protect your vote,”Mpuuga said while campaigning for Harriet Nakweede.

Renewed rivalry

Whereas there are six candidates in the Kayunga LC5 race, the close contest is between NUP’s Nakweede and NRM’s Muwonge.

The by-election has therefore seen the rivalry between the ruling NRM party and the biggest opposition party, the National Unity Platform renewed.

Whereas the NRM seeks to reclaim its lost glory in Buganda starting with the by-election in Kayunga, NUP also seeks to retain the LC5 seat that was previously held by Ffeffekka Serubogo who died earlier this year.

Last month, the NRM director for mobilization, Rosemary Sseninde told NRM leaders that this the chance they have to recapture Kayunga.

“The poor performance we had in the 2021 general election was because of internal bickering but God has given us another chance to reclaim Kayunga. This is an opportunity for the people of Kayunga to vote for a person from the party in power to ensure service delivery. This is an opportunity for a fresh beginning,”Sseninde said.

The Kayunga RDC Kigozi Ssempala said they will not allow NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi into the district to compromise President Museveni’s security while in the area.

“He was supposed to come on December 10 but never came and didn’t notify us why he didn’t show up. He has also not notified us about his forthcoming visit and therefore we cant allow him compromise the president’s security,”Ssempala said.

However, NUP leaders have insisted there is nothing wrong with their principal campaigning in Kayunga.

If the words from both the RDC and NUP leaders are to go by, running battles are expected to happen between Kyagulanyi’s supporters and security in Kayunga tomorrow.