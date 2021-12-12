The Ugandan government and its counterparts from DRC have signed the final agreement that will ensure joint operations between the armies of both countries.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja signed the bilateral general agreement on defence cooperation on behalf of Uganda whereas his Congolese counterpart, Dr Gilbert Kabanda Kurhenga singed on behalf of the DRC government.

Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja accompanied by a delegation from the Ministry of Defence and UPDF arrived in Bunia, DRC on December, 8 2021 at the invitation Dr Kabanda and consequently, the two principles held a closed door meeting in which among others, discussed matters of mutual defence interest and cooperation.

The ministerial meeting was proceeded by the technical teams from the ministries of defence from both countries that culminated into formulation of the general defence agreement.

Maj Gen Dick Olumu led Uganda’s team of experts whereas DRC’s team was led by Gen Baseleba Bin Mateto, the Deputy Military Attorney.

The meeting discussed defence and security matters of mutual interest between the two countries but in particular, the joint operations for the eradication of ADF group and other local armed which are active in Eastern DRC, mainly in Ituri and North Kivu provinces.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Minister Ssempijja observed that, the engagement was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two sister countries and enhancing the defence and security operations.

He appreciated the efforts of the DRC government and the FARDC in ensuring security and good neighborliness.

Uganda’s Defence Minister noted that the security challenges faced by the sister countries are many and have continued to impact the stability of the region disrupting livelihoods and denying the people of either country the chance to live in a secure environment.

“Above all, this unity of effort highlights the urgent need to formalize our cooperation in the areas of defence and security so that we can forge and expand our capacity to confront all forms of cross border security related threats,”Ssempijja said.

Asked whether UPDF is ready to welcome the UN troops also named MONUSCO, he said, “they have been here, and as such we have no problem. The whole thing is how our armies (UPDF-FARDC) working together. That’s the most important thing.”

Dr Gilbert Kabanda Kurhenga observed that the relationship between the two countries has greatly improved over the years to the level of jointly undertaking serious projects namely, the fight against ADF among others.

“As we move forward, considering that we have common enemies namely ADF, LRA, M23 and others, there is need for us to join our efforts in order to naturalize all those enemies and to promote the economic development and the wellbeing of our population on either side,” he said.

The Governor of the Ituri province, General Luboya Nkashama Johnny, observed that the local communities support the UPDF-FARDC joint operations which they consider as a solution to their suffering.

The bilateral general agreement on defence cooperation signed by both governments has established an official legal framework that governs the joint military and defence operations between the two countries.

The agreement also formulated the joint stand of the two countries regarding the key issues of the future military and defence co-operation but also determined the timeframes of the cooperation, defined the areas of cooperation between the two parties in the defence sector and the modalities for their implementation among others.

In terms of defence cooperation, the agreement shall cover the exchange of defence attachés or liaison officers between the two countries, exchange of information, intelligence and experience in the field of counter-terrorism.

The agreement will also provide for joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, armed groups and negative forces (to be defined by the affected country).

The deal will also have rooms for military training in military schools or centers, technical assistance, exchange of instructors and students from military institutions.

The agreement between Uganda and DRC will also ensure training and exchange of experience in the fields of military engineering, joint planning, training and operations, military health services among others.

This Bilateral General Agreement on Defence cooperation shall enter into force on the date of receipt by both parties of the last notification of the completion of the internal constitutional formalities required for its entry into force. It is concluded for a period of five years, renewable by tacit agreement, unless one of the parties expresses its intention to amend or terminate it.

The signing ceremony was attended by Senators and Members of parliament of the Republic of the Congo, officials of the Security Commission of Ituri Province, Generals and service officers from the Ministry of National Defence and War Veterans of the Republic of the Congo and Dr. Edith Namutebi Nsubuga, the Ugandan Counselor to the Republic of the Congo among others.