The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has told locals in Kayunga that National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate in the LC5 race is “unreliable” and a “gambler” who can’t be trusted with any vote.

“In the general election, she stood on the FDC ticket against Nantaba for Woman MP seat and lost. She took a case to court and the judgement is not yet out. What will happen if you vote for her as the LC5 chairperson and the judgment (in petition against Nantaba) comes out in her favour? Will she abandon the LC5 seat,”Nabbanja wondered.

“At first she stood on the FDC ticket and now she is coming as an NUP candidate. Tomorrow you will hear she is in UPC. She first stood for MP and now wants to be the district LC5 chairperson. When she loses this, the next you will hear is her standing as an LC3 chairperson and before long, you will hear her vying for the LC1 chairperson position. She is not reliable because she is a gambler.”

Citing her own example, Nabbanja said when she first stood as a Member of Parliament in 2001 and she lost, she never lost hope but waited until 2011 and she eventually won.

“I never stood for LC3 after losing in 2001. I waited until 2011 when I stood and won. Don’t vote for people who don’t know what they want. Vote for Muwonge who stood the first time and when he lost, he conceded defeat until this chance for the by-election came. He is steadfast and reliable,” she said.

Service delivery

The Prime Minister said that it would be wise if the people of Kayunga voted for a candidate from the ruling party to ensure service delivery.

She noted that to align well services, since President Museveni is the head, voting for an NRM candidate would mean that he can easily approach the powers be to speed up the delivery of services to the people.

“Don’t make a mistake to vote for opposition candidates who sole aim is opposing government programs. This will mean that you won’t receive the services you deserve.”

Kayunga will vote for its next LC5 chairperson on December 16 to fill the position left vacant after the death of NUP’s Ffeffekka Sserubogo in June.