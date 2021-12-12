The Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda has said the story of ADF will soon be closed once and for all.

“Mzee Ssabalwanyi and your counterpart of Congo, your wise decision to start a joint operation to pin down the ADF terrorists was aimed at uprooting the tap root of terrorism once and for all. The ADF has existed for such a prolonged time due to some weaknesses by the Great Lakes leaders. But now that we have teamed up with our brothers in the Congo, the ADF chapter is about to be closed once and for all,” Babalanda said.

She was speaking during the annual thanksgiving service hosted by President Museveni together with the First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

The UPDF and the Congolese last month launched air and artillery attacks against ADF bases in DRC.

Ugandan troops have also set boots on the ground in DRC to flush out the ADF rebel group .

Speaking on Saturday, Minister Babalanda said she was very sure the ADF does not operate in isolation but that they would all be frustrated.

“There are supporters of their cause who are against the operation which is aimed at stabilising the region. Such caliber of people has always existed even during the days of Jesus Christ. But these ungodly causes will surely be foiled and frustrated and the plan of the Lord will stand firm forever,” she said.

Quoting the Bible in Psalms 33: 10-12 , she said Uganda’s plans will be blessed by God and that they will succeed.