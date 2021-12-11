SEATINI Uganda has been recognized by Uganda Revenue Authority and awarded the Commissioner General’s Award as a strategic and professional body for the financial year 2020/21 during the tax payers’ appreciation awards gala on Friday.

SEATINI was recognized for her advocacy related efforts on tax administration issues and for significantly contributing to tax policy formulation in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through its different programs, projects and targeted campaigns, Civil Society Organisation together with members of the Tax Justice Alliance Uganda have been advocating for a fair, just and accountable tax system in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the different programs, SEATINI Uganda has collaborated with URA, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, among other MDAs and stakeholders.

‘‘We would like to thank URA for recognizing SEATINI Uganda and our efforts towards deepening tax payer education. As SEATINI Uganda, we are of the philosophy that the only sustainable way

to finance our development aspirations is through taxation. We strive to advocate for a fair and equitable tax system where everyone pays their fair share of taxes for the government to raise the

much-needed revenue to be able to provide social services to the citizens,’’ said Jane Nalunga, the Executive Director, SEATINI Uganda

The taxpayers’ appreciation gala marked the climax of a series of events that URA has been undertaking to celebrate 30 years of existence.

During the ala, various key strategic partners, individuals, ministries, departments , agencies and companies were recognized for their unwavering support and efforts have been instrumental in the realization of URA’s vision and mandate over the last 30 years.