Born-again pastors under their umbrella organisation National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda have issued a statement on the conduct of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, vision bearer of House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) .

Full Statement

We have noted with great concern what has been appearing in the electronic and print media concerning the comments and practices of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo regarding his marital issues.

Whereas Pastor Aloysius Bugingo decided to work independently and does not recognize or subscribe to any of the unbrella organisations that bring together Evangelical and Pentecostal Churches for mutual support and accountability, we feel that the matter relating to him and his wife has escalated to a level that concerns all of us the body of Christ and the general public.

As brothers, ministers of the gospel, elders and leaders of the Church, we felt the obligation to intervene in this grave matter based on Mathew 18:15. So on the 14th May, 2019, Bishop Lwere, the General Overseer of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda, accompanied by three elders, namely, Apostle Alex Mitala, Elder Peterson Sozi and Bishop Morris Bukenya met and admonished Pastor Bugingo to stop using the pulpit and media to settle his family and marital issues. We told him it was totally unethical and unbiblical to discuss his wife in public, and advised him to separate church and family matters. He promised to stop and it was agreed that these elders would observe him for three months.

Unfortunately, to our utter dismay and disappointment, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has continued abusing, degrading and shaming his family and wife Mrs Teddy Naluswa Bugingo, over matters which any husband, believer, and much less a pastor or leader, ought never to say about his wife. This is contrary to Christian ministerial ethics and practices.

We have further learnt that Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is proposing to divorce his wife to marry another, and publicly encouraging others to do so. We want to emphatically state that we strongly condemn what Pastor Aloysius Bugingo is proposing and doing. As Church leaders, we preach and teach marital faithfulness, forgiveness, and reconciliation and we do not condone marital unfaithfulness, immorality, divorce and other doctrine that undermine the sanity of family and marriage.

Having done our part as believers, brothers, ministers, elders and leaders in the body of Christ to love, admonish and correct our brother in love but in vain.

Therefore, we hereby denounce, and dissociate ourselves from Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s practices, outbursts, behavior and doctrine.

We therefore do not recognize his ministry until we see genuine repentance and an acceptable change

Signed:

Bishop Joshua Lwere (General Overseer – NFBPC)

Rev Dr Simon Emiau (Chairman – EFU)

Bp Daniel Waddimba (NPRO – NFBPC)