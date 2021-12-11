Next Media Services, the leading multi-media group in the country, has been recognised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU for its outstanding contribution to the accountancy profession during the Covid-19 pandemic by leading initiatives to support Covid-19 programs and showing leadership.

The group was awarded the ‘Covid-19 Lifeline Team of the Year’ during the 2021 Accountancy Service Awards organised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) at a function held at the Imperial Resort Beach Hotel Entebbe.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Next Media was applauded among other reasons for supporting the enforcement of Covid-19 SOPs across the organisation and ensuring that employees receive counselling and treatment in case of infections.

It was also praised for leadership shown in the midst of a volatile and uncertain business environment and the courage displayed by the reporters and journalists who carried on their work even during challenging times.

Others winners included: Cosmas Senyonga who scooped the ‘Young Accountant of the Year’; Accounting Firm of the Year went to Springs Tugye & Associates LLP while Professor Patrick Ogwang, the developer of Covidex won a Covid-19 Lifeline Award.

The award foe the Finance Team of the Year was taken by “Baylor College of Medicine Uganda.

The deputy Katikkiro of Buganda, Prof Twaha Kaawaase was also recognised with a Gold Service Lifetime

Ronald Mutumba, the chairperson of the member services committee of ICPAU said the Accountancy Service Awards are aimed at recognising persons or entities that have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of the accountancy profession in Uganda and beyond.

“As a Committee, we believe that there is no better way of motivating professionals, driving creativity and inspiring the young generation to join the profession if such unique contributions are not recognized and celebrated, ”he said.