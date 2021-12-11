The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi has urged Ugandans in the diaspora to critically think of tapping the business opportunities that their home countries has to offer and tap into them.

“The whole world celebrates our hospitality, our culture, our unique climate, the fertile soils, the exceptional tourism potential, our peaceful environment and enabling laws for business and security. Yes, the diaspora have known the challenges of working far from home but, we must work well to make our partners satisfied and tap from their resources that can help us expand our economy so that we are able to secure our future; and you have this opportunity now,”Walusimbi said.

The senior presidential advisor was delivering a keynote speech on diaspora issues at the Uganda-UAE Convention in Dubai.

Quoting the 2019 World Bank report which named Uganda among the 15 fastest growing economies in the world, Walusimbi said Uganda has bankable projects in mining, healthcare, agriculture, real estate, tourism ,energy, ICT, industries and oil and gas that he said Ugandans in diaspora and other people can tap into.

“The increased demand for labour force, organic food, milk, fruits, fish, cotton, tea and coffee in the UAE should be taken as an opportunity for Uganda’s socio-economic development.”

“Even when it is the main influencer of business and a huge market of more than 200 million people in the East African Community, Greatlakes region, Horn of Africa region, the cost of doing business in Uganda is still low compared to most African countries.”

Walusimbi told the gathering that in the next 20 years, Uganda’s economic outlook will be better than the one of UK and Italy combined.

“Because our future depends on our capacity to invent and innovate what the rest of the world demands, therefore I call upon the diaspora to unite and jointly tap into the opportunities in Uganda. You have worked and seen everything here. It is now time to start own businesses and feed the hungry world,” he urged.

“ Don’t mind about the advanced outlook. Those in tall beautiful buildings in New York, Dubai, Moscow, and Seoul will need organic food to depend on. Uganda has this fortune. No one will run away from this fact.”

He said that his office is ready to invest those ready to invest in Uganda and also facilitate meetings with the Ministry of Trade, Uganda Investment Authority and URA to make the process seamless.