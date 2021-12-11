The UPDF and Congolese troops FARDC, have revealed that they captured 34 Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels during airstrikes and artillery launched on November 30, 2021 against the ISIS-linked rebel group.

This was revealed in a joint statement released on Saturday by the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso and FARDC spokesperson Gen Maj Kasonga Cibangu Leone Richard.

The statement further indicates that 31 Congolese hostages were released while four enemy camps destroyed during the operations code-named ‘Operation Shujaa’.

“The two forces bring to the attention of the opinion that the preliminary results of the airstrikes and artillery of November 30,2021 show 32 Congolese hostages released, 34 ADF terrorists captured and four enemy camps destroyed,” UPDF and FARDC said in a joint statement.

Last week, following the launch of attacks against the ADF rebels, the UPDF decried poor roads and bad weather which it said had hindered the deployments of unit forces in Eastern parts of Congo where the rebels are said to be operating from.

However, in the statement, the two forces confirmed having embarked on constructing and rehabilitation of roads to smoothen the operations.

“The two forces are currently engaged in road construction and rehabilitation works to facilitate and further secure the movement of soldiers and the displaced civilian population, particularly on the Mbau-Kamango and Nobili axes, Kamango-Semliki-Beni,” the two forces revealed.

The two forces further stated that the situation on ground remains calm during the preliminary operations.

They added that in conduct of operations, the units respect human rights, international humanity law and the rules of engagement.