Airtel Uganda has rewarded the first batch of winners in its shs1.5 billion mobile money promotion launched last month.

On Friday, the first batch of shs10 million winners and the shs2 million for the customers and agents respectively were rewarded

“We are excited to reward our customers and agents who have continuously transacted with Airtel money, and have received shs10 million and shs2 million respectively,” said Rajesh Agarwal, Chief Technical Officer at Airtel Uganda.

Airtel boasts of affordable mobile financial service rates which are secure, convenient and can be conducted across borders, this is intended towards giving our customers the best experience as they make utility payments sending and receiving money in Uganda and across the border.”

The 90-day promotion that was launched on November 12 Airtel Uganda customers as well as agents across the country who transact using Airtel Money rewarded.

Prof. Muhamood Lutaya, General Manager Kampala at National Water who was the chief guest commended the telecom company for being innovative.

National Water is pleased with Airtel’s digital innovations and convenient services that enable individuals across the country and beyond to transact from the comfort of their homes and can also pay their national water bills, among others,”Lutaaya said.

Speaking at the function, some of the winners expressed happiness ,saying the money will be ploughed back into the business.

“I will use the money to boost my business. Currently I operate Airtel money agent kiosk in Kibuli and the money will be helpful in expanding my business. I encourage those who haven’t participated to transact and win, said Morris Nsubuga Morris, an Airtel Money agent who was among the winners.

Sharon Nakabanda, an expectant mother and airtel customer from greater Masaka who won shs10 million said she will be using the money to cover her medical expenses and inject some in her business.

“Giving back to the people who support you on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis is a privilege, thus, launching the money after money was timely, as it ties in with season of giving. Airtel has consistently rolled out innovative products and services that address a customer’s communication and mobile financial service needs, giving them the desired experience as they subscribe to our network,” noted Rajesh Agarwal, the Chief Technical Officer at Airtel Uganda.