Prominent pastor and proprietor of Top TV, Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga has been dragged to the office of the commissioner of Labour Relations and Productivity in the ministry of Gender, by a former employee over non payment of salary arrears.

Rick Ashaba, a former presenter on Top TV says he demands more than Shs 5 million from the pastor and his general manager, Paul Mubiru. The arrears are for ten months.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his complaint, Ashaba says that his efforts to have the arrears cleared have met resistance. In fact, he claims when he demanded his arrears, he was sacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is why he has petitioned the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development for redress.

Ashaba joins a string of former Top TV staff who have fallen out with the pastor over non payment. In August this year, employees at Mubende FM, also owned by Ssenyonga threatened to lay down their tools claiming they had gone without pay for months.

Ssenyonga is expected to respond to the claims within two weeks.