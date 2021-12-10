Bobi Wine’s wife, Barbara Kyagulanyi also known as Barbie has excited supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) after graduating with a Masters from the University of London.

Barbie, according to the graduation list seen by Nile Post, graduated on Thursday with a Masters of Arts in Human Rights, from the London-based University of London in the United Kingdom.

The husband, Bobi Wine, could not hide his excitement, as he took to his social media platforms to congratulate his wife on this achievement.

Bobi said that Barbie is “such an inspiration to this generation, especially the girl child.”

Congratulations to you my dear wife @BarbieItungoK on your graduation with a Masters of Arts in Human Rights from the University of London. You're such an inspiration to this generation, especially the girl child. Oh how proud I am of you my love!#FreeAllPoliticalPrisonersUganda pic.twitter.com/kyGrAJGkhK — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 10, 2021

Barbie is known to be a passionate human rights and girl child activist, through her different projects in Caring Hearts Uganda, an NGO she founded in 2013.

The NGO focuses on HIV/AIDS and cancer awareness, girl child education where she teaches girls traditional values, malaria eradication, life-long education, personal development and entrepreneurial skills to promote sustainable development for the youths.

As such, she, through her NGO, has donated infrastructure to school for the internally displaced children and marginalized children among other projects.

In 2018, Barbie was awarded for her vocational Service Award by the Bugolobi Rotaract Club, she received an award for Excellence in Leadership award by The AidChild Leadership institute/Uganda.

In 2020, she was awarded the teen’s most favourite social media star by Teenz Awards 2020.

Barbie was also awarded for supporting teen mothers by The Remnant Generation, an award that counsels and supports teen mothers in Uganda.