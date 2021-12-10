Nigerian media report that a disabled boy who was hospitalised after being tied to livestock and reduced to eating his own faeces has now been returned to the family home where the abuse took place.

Jubril Aliyu is now 12 years old. By the time he was discovered last year, he was malnourished after spending two years tied to goats.

He had even begun to mimic their behaviour, Barrister Hamza Attahiru of Human Rights Network told BBC News Pidgin.

Jubril’s father was arrested along with his two step-mothers, who said the boy had epilepsy and mental health difficulties.

The boy’s own mother had died in 2018.

“He is now fully rehabilitated… Whatever he needs [in healthcare] ’till he reaches the age of maturity shall be provided by the state government,” Dr Aminu Haliru Bunza of the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin-Kebbi is quoted as saying.

Source: BBC